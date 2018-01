Sean Hofstetter | Athlete of the Week

By Republic-Times on January 19, 2018 at 3:31 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia Ice Eagles hockey player Sean Hofstetter.

He leads the Ice Eagles (15-1-2) in scoring this season with 27 goals and 17 assists, including a four-goal effort against Belleville on Jan. 11 with an assist.

The Ice Eagles are in first place in the MVCHA standings. (Corey Saathoff photo)