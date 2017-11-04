Schwartz is state cross country champion

Waterloo High School junior Jenna Schwartz completed an amazing cross country season with a first place finish at the IHSA Class 2A state meet in Peoria on Saturday.

Schwartz, who placed sixth at state last year, ran a time of 17:05 . She is pictured crossing the finish line following her state title run.

In other cross country action from Saturday , the WHS girls placed 11th and the WHS boys placed 12th in the Class 2A meet.

The girls were led by Schwartz, followed by Ella King in 12th place, Sydney Haddick in 53rd place, Colleen Sliment in 106th place and Emma Rick in 116th place.

The boys were led by Adam Robson in 31st place, followed by Jackson McAlister in 47th place, Cayden Kirkham in 61st place, Eli Ward in 79th place and David Lunk in 91st place.