Schwartz is state cross country champion
By Republic-Times
on November 4, 2017 at 9:31 pm
Waterloo High School junior Jenna Schwartz crosses the finish line during her state title winning run on Saturday.
Waterloo High School junior Jenna Schwartz completed an amazing cross country season with a first place finish at the IHSA Class 2A state meet in Peoria on Saturday.
Schwartz, who placed sixth at state last year, ran a time of 17:05. She is pictured crossing the finish line following her state title run.
In other cross country action from Saturday, the WHS girls placed 11th and the WHS boys placed 12th in the Class 2A meet.
The girls were led by Schwartz, followed by Ella King in 12th place, Sydney Haddick in 53rd place, Colleen Sliment in 106th place and Emma Rick in 116th place.
The boys were led by Adam Robson in 31st place, followed by Jackson McAlister in 47th place, Cayden Kirkham in 61st place, Eli Ward in 79th place and David Lunk in 91st place.
Gibault freshman Brooke Biffar placed 36th overall at the Class 1A meet also held in Peoria. The Columbia High School boys cross country team ran to a 23rd place finish at the Class 1A meet.
