Schultheis settling in

Monroe County’s newest county commissioner, Ron Schultheis, is settling into his role on the three-member board.

Although it isn’t his first role in county government — he has served terms on the Monroe County Zoning Board and Planning Commission — it is his first elected position.

“I am not out to change Monroe County,” Schultheis said. “Monroe County doesn’t need changing.”

He sat down with the Republic-Times at the courthouse Thursday to outline what he hopes to accomplish in his six-year term.

Schultheis is a lifelong Monroe County resident. He was born in Boxtown and resided there until 1974, when he and his wife, Suzanne, married and moved to rural Fults. He worked as an electrical lineman for Monroe County Electric Cooperative for 41 years.

Read more in the January 23, 2019, issue.

