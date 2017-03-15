Schools re-examine bullying

(Editor’s note: This is part one in a series of articles addressing the issue of bullying among youth in Monroe County.)

The story of Missouri teen Megan Meier’s suicide dates back more than 10 years.

But to those who lived the events leading up to and following the tragedy, it’s fresh in their hearts.

Megan was just like any other girl her age who wanted to be liked.

What set her apart, though, was her continued struggle with depression, attention deficit disorder and low self-esteem. A neighbor’s comments on the social network site Myspace eventually pushed her over the edge.

Megan’s story, among others, serves as a reminder that the act of bullying can lead to severe consequences. And with the 21st century trend of cyberbullying happening to more than 25 percent of adolescents, concerns over protecting children from harassment continue to grow.

CDC.gov defines cyberbullying as occurring “through e-mail, a chat room, instant messaging, a website, text messaging, or videos or pictures posted on websites or sent through cell phones.”

“Bullying behaviors have definitely been exacerbated because of social media. Traditional solutions have to address that aspect of it,” Monroe-Randolph Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis told the Republic-Times.

Recently, the Monroe-Randolph Regional Office of Education, local schools and the Monroe County Coalition for Drug-Free Communities have worked to raise awareness to issues plaguing students such as suicide, domestic violence, eating disorders and the like…>>>

