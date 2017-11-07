Scary clown arrested in Columbia on Halloween

A 19-year-old man was arrested last week after he allegedly chased several young trick-or-treaters while wearing a clown costume and carrying a steak knife in a Columbia subdivision on Halloween night.

At about 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Columbia police responded to the intersection of Clover Ridge and Country Wood Court in the Country Crossings subdivision to investigate a person in a clown costume being disorderly. Arrested in the incident was Jared M. Franke, 19, of Columbia. He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Court information alleges that while masked to conceal his identity, Franke held a steak knife and chased several children in the Country Crossings subdivision.

Franke posted bond and was released from jail with a pending court date.



