 Scary clown arrested in Columbia on Halloween - Republic-Times | News

Scary clown arrested in Columbia on Halloween

By on November 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

A 19-year-old man was arrested last week after he allegedly chased several young trick-or-treaters while wearing a clown costume and carrying a steak knife in a Columbia subdivision on Halloween night.

At about 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Columbia police responded to the intersection of Clover Ridge and Country Wood Court in the Country Crossings subdivision to investigate a person in a clown costume being disorderly. Arrested in the incident was Jared M. Franke, 19, of Columbia. He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Court information alleges that while masked to conceal his identity, Franke held a steak knife and chased several children in the Country Crossings subdivision.

Franke posted bond and was released from jail with a pending court date.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.