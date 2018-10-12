Saturday retail thefts in Waterloo

The Waterloo Police Department is investigating two separate retail thefts that occurred Saturday during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

The first incident took place at Hibbett Sports, 915 N. Illinois Route 3. At about 3:50 p.m., two African American females left the store with merchandise valued at $700. They were last seen traveling north on Route 3 in a charcoal or grey-colored four-door sedan, police said.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m., another retail theft was reported at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street. Police said a white female and a young boy, possibly her son, walked out of the store with a bag full of items and were last in a grey Ford truck with an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 939-3377.