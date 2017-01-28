Saturday night crash south of Waterloo
By Corey Saathoff
on January 29, 2017 at 7:15 pm
Police and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash Saturday night on Route 3 near the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall south of Waterloo.
The vehicle, driven by John Bar, went off the roadway and across a field into a tree line. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a head injury, police said.
