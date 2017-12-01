Saturday morning incident resolved peacefully

Waterloo police received assistance from neighboring agencies in handling a delicate situation involving a woman threatening to do harm to herself and possibly in possession of a weapon early Saturday morning at a mobile home in the 500 block of West Mill Street.

Police responded to that location about 6:30 a.m., evacuating neighboring homes as a precaution. Among those assisting Waterloo police in the incident included Columbia police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the woman was voluntarily transported by Monroe County EMS to an area hospital for evaluation. No injuries were reported in the incident.