By Corey Saathoff on December 9, 2017 at 9:00 am

Route 158 was closed to traffic in Columbia shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday following a vehicle crash at Centerville Road with road blockage and minor injuries.

Columbia police, fire and EMS responded to the scene as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

One person was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County.