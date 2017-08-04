 Saturday morning crash in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Saturday morning crash in Waterloo

By on August 5, 2017 at 7:14 am

Pictured is the crash scene on Saturday morning. (Kermit Constantine photo)

Police, fire and EMS personnel responded about 6:30 a.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication on Route 3 south of Vandebrook Drive in Waterloo.

The vehicles involved were a Chevy Equinox with Missouri plates driven by a woman and a black pickup truck pulling a boat. The car was traveling north on Route 3 and the truck was traveling south.

Route 3 was closed in both directions as personnel tended to the crash and extricated the woman from her car, with traffic diverted onto old Red Bud Road.

It is believed the woman was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.


