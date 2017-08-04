Saturday morning crash in Waterloo

Police, fire and EMS personnel responded about 6:30 a.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication on Route 3 south of Vandebrook Drive in Waterloo.

The vehicles involved were a Chevy Equinox with Missouri plates driven by a woman and a black pickup truck pulling a boat. The car was traveling north on Route 3 and the truck was traveling south.

Route 3 was closed in both directions as personnel tended to the crash and extricated the woman from her car, with traffic diverted onto old Red Bud Road.

It is believed the woman was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.