Saturday crash on JB Bridge
By Corey Saathoff
on April 22, 2017 at 3:08 pm
Columbia police, fire EMS responded about 3 p.m. Saturday to a single vehicle crash reported on I-255 eastbound on the Illinois side of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge with injuries. Traffic was backed up as a result, with two lanes closed for responders to tend to the crash.
