Saturday crash in Columbia
By Corey Saathoff
on February 18, 2017 at 6:20 am
Columbia police, fire and EMS responded about 11 a.m. Saturday to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 at Veterans Parkway with road blockage. One of the vehicles involved was a pickup truck pulling a trailer. None of the people involved in the crash required medical transport.
