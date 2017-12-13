Santa Float set to carry on tradition

As prayers go out to Waterloo German Band founder Harry Wolf, a few entities in the community are banding together to save a local time-honored Christmas tradition.

Wolf, 88, recently announced his retirement from the Waterloo Santa Float. The institutions taking the reins are Sister Cities of PortaLoo, the City of Waterloo and the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce.

“(Wolf) started a great tradition. And I’m glad everyone is sticking together to keep the tradition going,” Sister Cities President Bill Getchman said.

Getchman said his organization made a large financial contribution to getting the float up and running. Additionally, Sister Cities collected donations for the children’s goody bags.

“A lot of citizens are donating. We put out a plate and I think we’re reaching our goal for the first year,” Getchman said. “We could always use more.”

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the float carting Santa around town will not come from the Waterloo German Band. Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith said the city is working on a new design to be completed this week.

“It’s been a group effort, doing a German style house. We want it to kind of look like Harry’s float,” he said. “But we wanted to make some changes.”

The features of the float include Christmas lights along the frame of the house, a sign indicating that those on the float are on the North Pole, candy canes decked along the trailer and a chimney with a smoke feature. The house also protects volunteers from the elements.

“Hopefully it’s going to be a great look that everyone’s going to enjoy,” Smith said…>>>

