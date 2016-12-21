Santa Float a true volunteer effort

Waterloo German Band founder Harry Wolf turned 87 in November, but the well-to-do public figure shows no indication his age will slow his efforts.

“The Waterloo German Band had 43 jobs in October,” Wolf told the Republic-Times.

The band’s annual Santa Float will drive around town through Christmas Eve and Wolf will continue to drive his float with band member Barbara Johnson navigating.

After about 12 years of organizing and showcasing the float, the question was raised as to whether he could continue the tradition much longer.

“It depends on my health. I could see doing this again next year,” he said, then turned to Johnson. “It depends on her. She did most of the thinking when it comes to what to put in the goody bags.”

At 71 years in existence, the Waterloo German Band carries a long and storied history, and the Santa Float is one tradition that continues to gain a growing number of volunteers and donors through the years.

For instance, the Students Helping Out Waterloo Club at Waterloo High School stuffs the children’s goody bags each year. Waterloo school district wellness coordinator Kelly Lerch, who serves as SHOW Club advisor, said about 50 students helped this year…>>>

