Sandy Burnett | Obituary

Sandy Burnett, 70, of Red Bud, died Feb. 10, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis.

She was born March 7, 1946, in Parrish, Ala., daughter of the late Charles “Cheatah” and Olivia Franks (nee Johnson).

She was a homemaker.

She was also an avid bingo player and enjoyed doing embroidery work. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren.

Survivors include her two daughters, Paula Branson of Red Bud, and Cherie (Michael) Pegg of Waterloo; brother, Butch Franks of Bethalto; seven grandchildren, Nathan Pegg, Jenna (Greg) Heidenreich, Ashley Pegg, Adam (Dana) Vogt, Travis Branson, Britney Pegg and Brandon Pegg; eight great-grandchildren, Haiden Braun, Drew Schwab, Nathan Schwab, Lily Hurley, Bentley Pegg, Xander Pegg, Luca Heidenreich and Sophia Thompson; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, former husband Paul “Skeet” Burnett, and son-in-law Bill Branson.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Feb. 15, and 8–10 a.m. Feb. 16, at Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Feb. 16, at the funeral home, Rev. Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Valmeyer.