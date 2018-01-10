Sandra C. “Sandy” Feldmann | Obituary

Sandra C. “Sandy” (nee Goeddel) Feldmann, 73, of Highland, died Jan. 4, 2018, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville.

She was born Oct. 31, 1944, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret Goeddel (nee Meyer).

She married Pete Feldmann Oct. 2, 1965, in Columbia.

Sandy was a great wife, and a loving mom and grandma. She loved her family, dogs and birds. She was a good friend to all and always put everyone ahead of herself.

Sandy enjoyed shopping, cooking, fishing, frog gigging, stock car races and catching up with friends and relatives on the phone.

She is survived by her husband Pete Feldmann of Highland; daughter Cindy (Bob) Corwin of Collinsville; granddaughter Danielle (boyfriend Greg Owens) Carter; sister Joan Lloyd of Edwardsville; and her little puppy, Poncho.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dale Goeddel, and brother-in-law Robert Lloyd.

Visitation was Jan. 8, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, and Jan. 9, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland.

Funeral services were Jan. 9, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, Rev. Chris Hill officiating.

Interment followed at Highland City Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Meridith Funeral Home, Highland.

Memorials may be made to Highland Area Christian Service Ministry or Highland Animal Shelter.