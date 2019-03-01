Sable | Pet of the Week

Sable is very loyal and devoted to her humans and loves to cuddle with them. Sable is treat motivated and has learned many commands through positive reinforcement.

She knows how to sit, touch, down, come, stay, leave it, place and hug. Playing tug of war and fetch, chasing birds and squirrels, playing in the snow, and getting ear rubs are things Sable really enjoys. She walks well on a leash and harness, is crate trained and house trained. She can be trusted in the house and is not destructive.

Sable is friendly to humans but would do best with older children. Sable can be dog selective and will need an experienced owner who knows how to read her body language and will continue her training.

She would do best in a family with no other dogs and preferably no cats. A fenced yard would be ideal for her.

Sable has so much love to give and can’t wait to find her perfect family.

Sable is 1.5 years old and weighs about 70 pounds. You can meet Sable tat the Helping Strays shelter. Call 618-939-7389 for more information.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.