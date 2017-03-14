Ruth Mildred Jackson | Obituary

Ruth Mildred Jackson, nee Jarvis, 92, of Waterloo, died March 12, 2017, at her residence.

She was born June 9, 1924, in Stoney Point, Mo., daughter of the late Jessie and Essie Jarvis (nee Vinyard).

Ruth retired from Meyer Brothers Drug Co. after 30 years of working. She was better known as a good mother, grandmother and friend. She was of Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Earl Jackson; four children, Joyce (Jim) Tripp of Linn Creek, Mo.; Kenneth (Isabell) Jackson of Waterloo; Dennis (Paula) Jackson of Highland, and Don Jackson of Midway, Ark.; seven grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughters-in-law Donna Jackson and Debbie Jackson, five brothers and three sisters.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 15, and 9-11 a.m. March 16, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. March 16, at the funeral home, Pastor Larry Lovvorn and Pastor David Eckstadt officiating.

Interment will follow at Deer Hill Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Illinois.