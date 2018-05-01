Ruth Kaemper | Obituary

Ruth Kaemper (nee Gass), 91, of Millstadt Township, died April 29, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 15, 1926, in Burksville, daughter of the late Casper and Hilda Gass (nee Haltenhoff).

Ruth was a member and past president of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Floraville; member and past president of Millstadt VFW Post 7980 Auxiliary; charter member of Floraville Home Extension; leader of Floraville 4-H; and past president of Monroe County Council for the Handicapped. She also owned and operated Ruth’s Catering Service.

She is survived by her children Cheryl Chamberlain, Mary (Cletus) Neff, and Karen (Craig) Foster; grandchildren Brian (Dena) Chamberlain, Kelly (Tom Voellinger) Chamberlain, Brad (Kathy) Chamberlain, Sarah (Nick) Kassing, Clint (Julie MacBush) Neff, Michelle (Clinton) Crider, Nicholas (Katie Millang) Neff, Cole (Rachel Emling) Foster, and Claire Foster; great-grandchildren Maeve Chamberlain, Reid Chamberlain, Evan Chamberlain, Jake Chamberlain, Noah Kassing, Sydney Kassing, Natalie Kassing, Austin Crider and Waylon Crider; sister Florence Kempf; brothers William Gass and Earl Gass; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Armin E. Kaemper; daughter Barbara Kaemper; parents; sisters Lucille Gass in infancy, and Jean Smith; brothers Paul Gass and Marvin Gass; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation for her 12 years of care at Oak Hill.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 3, and 9-10 a.m. May 4, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. May 4, at the funeral home, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Floraville.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul Floraville Cemetery Fund, Millstadt Senior Center, or Oak Hill Activity Fund.