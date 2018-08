Ruth C.M. Matzenbacher | Obituary

By Republic-Times on August 15, 2018 at 12:28 pm

Ruth C.M. Matzenbacher (nee Schmidt), 92, of Waterloo, died Aug. 8, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born June 12, 1926, in Waterloo, daughter of the late William and Amanda Schmidt Sr. (nee Kraft).

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

She is survived by her son Donald (Carol) Matzenbacher; grandchildren Rodney Matzenbacher, Jeff (Jodie) Matzenbacher and Heidi (Mike Kubelka) Matzenbacher; great-grandchildren Aidan and Brooklyn Kubelka; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and brother William H. Schmidt Jr.

Visitation and funeral services were Aug. 9-10, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating.

Interment followed at Waterloo City Cemetery.