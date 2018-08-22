Russell P. Buechler | Obituary

Russell P. Buechler, 90, of Columbia, died Aug. 21, 2018 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville.

He was born March 3, 1928, in Belleville, son of the late August and Mathilda Buechler (nee Bretch).

He married the former Mary Ann Lumbattis on Oct. 1, 1955; she survives him.

Russell was retired from Ameren Union Electric, St. Louis. He was a member of American Legion Post 581, Columbia.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in 1951-52.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan Housewright of Columbia and Sharon (Randall) Buettner of Columbia; two sons, “Bo” (Vanessa) Buechler of Waterloo and Michael (Kathy) Buechler of Columbia; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah), Jennifer, Sarah, Joe (Jaimie), Lindsay, Scott, Brad, Joshua (Lauren), Emily (Daniel) and Kaleb; five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Paxton, Allyssa, Solomon and Jarmonie; and a sister, Pauline Brody of Sarasota, Fla.; along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Myrtle Buechler and Rosella Hickerson; a brother, Stanley Buechler; a great-grandchild, Ryder; and his bulldog, Lucy.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Aug. 23, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Aug. 24, at the funeral home, Rev. Tom Jones officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis MO, 63110.