Russell E. Rippelmeyer | Obituary

Russell E. Rippelmeyer, 85, of Waterloo, died March 30, 2018, in St. Louis. 

He was born July 14, 1932, in Waterloo, son of the late Albert J. and Catherine Rippelmeyer (nee Baxmeyer).

Russell was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation and was a farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce C. Rippelmeyer (nee Schmitt); daughters Cynthia (David) Birk and Caryl (David) Noelken; grandchildren Melissa (Adam) Dye, Eric (Kristen) Birk, Aaron (Megan) Birk, and Mike Noelken; eight great-grandchildren, Emily, Sophie, Lucia, Harrison, Dax, Jonah, Mia, and Ellie; sister-in-law Mildred Rippelmeyer; and nieces, nephews and cousins. 

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Mark R. Rippelmeyer; grandson Gregory S. Noelken; and brother Elmer Rippelmeyer.

Visitation was April 3, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services were April 4, at St. John United Church of Christ, Valmeyer, Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating.

Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John United Church of Christ, Valmeyer.


