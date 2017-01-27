Ruby | Pet of the Week

When Ruby was rescued from Monroe County Animal Control she was very thin and covered in fleas.

Ruby has made a lot of progress in her time with us, she has put on weight and now looks very healthy.

This three-year-old does have her particulars, like a stuffed squeaky baby she can cuddle with. She has an abundance amount of love to give and loves to please and be rewarded with cuddles, kisses and belly rubs. She loves to go on walks and play catch or tug of war.

Ruby does incredibly well with people but is not much of a fan of other animals.

If you are looking for a little girl to be in your life, look no further than this sweet, beautiful little redhead.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.