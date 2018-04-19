Ruby | Pet of the Week

Ruby loves to lie in the sunshine, get belly rubs, and cuddle. She is potty trained, trustworthy in the house, and can even use a doggie door. She is so easy-breezy — she will chill on the couch with you or go with you on walks — whatever you like! Although it’s a plus if you have one, she does not require a fenced yard because she walks so well on a leash.

Ruby is a quiet girl and is a little shy when meeting new people. But once she gets to know you, there will be smooches, playing and all the fun things dogs like to do. Because she’s shy, Ruby finds young children a bit scary, so she will do better in a home with older family members. Ruby loves being the top dog and would do best in a home without other canines or felines.

Ruby is looking for a caring and compassionate family that will work with her to build her confidence. Are you that family? Ruby would love to meet you! Ruby is currently living in a foster home, call the shelter to make an appointment to meet her or fill out an adoption application and lets get this adoption started! 618-939-7389.

Ruby is a four-year-old pit bull mix. http://helpingstrays.org/ pets/2016379c/ruby

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.