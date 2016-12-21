Row appointed as newest Waterloo alderman

Retired city building inspector and code enforcement officer Russ Row Jr. was appointed Monday night to the Ward IV aldermanic seat on the Waterloo City Council that was vacated by Vicki Koerber upon her recent election to the county board.

Row retired from his prior city position in October.

“I look forward to working with everybody,” Row told the council following his swearing in by city clerk Barb Pace.

Koerber was on hand to welcome her successor to the council.

“I know you will do a great job for us,” Koerber said.

In other news from Monday's meeting, city budget officer Shawn Kennedy reported that Illinois American Water will increase its rate by 7 percent effective Jan. 1 due to ongoing enhancement and maintenance of the company's water and wastewater infrastructure

