The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that Route 3 in Sauget will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning this Monday, Oct. 22, weather permitting. IDOT said the work is necessary to repair the pavement. This work is anticipated to be completed by mid-November.

Delays should be expected, IDOT said, and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial.

The contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon.