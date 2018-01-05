Route 3 crash near YMCA
By Republic-Times
on January 8, 2018 at 5:49 pm
Emergency personnel responded at about 5:30 p.m. Monday to a vehicle crash on Route 3 near the YMCA south of Columbia.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Columbia EMS and the Columbia Fire Department. Traffic in the southbound lanes of Route 3 was backed up as a result of the crash.
Injuries were believed to be minor in nature.
