Route 3 crash near YMCA

By Republic-Times on January 8, 2018 at 5:49 pm

Emergency personnel responded at about 5:30 p.m. Monday to a vehicle crash on Route 3 near the YMCA south of Columbia.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Columbia EMS and the Columbia Fire Department. Traffic in the southbound lanes of Route 3 was backed up as a result of the crash.

Injuries were believed to be minor in nature.