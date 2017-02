Ross Schrader | Athlete of the Week

By Corey Saathoff on February 10, 2017 at 3:33 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School basketball player Ross Schrader.

The junior is averaging nearly 13 points per game to go along with four rebounds per game for the Bulldogs this season.

Schrader leads the team in free throw percentage at 79 percent. (Corey Saathoff photo)