Ross Schrader | Athlete of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on February 10, 2017 at 3:33 pm
Ross Schrader
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School basketball player Ross Schrader.
The junior is averaging nearly 13 points per game to go along with four rebounds per game for the Bulldogs this season.
Schrader leads the team in free throw percentage at 79 percent. (Corey Saathoff photo)
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.