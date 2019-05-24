Rosa | Pet of the Week

Rosa is a sweet and silly girl. She is calm but likes to play in the play yard with other dogs. She keeps her kennel clean and does not react to cats. Rosa can be dog reactive when on a leash. She is doing well in her training and Rosa would benefit with continued training after she is adopted.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.