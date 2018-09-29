Ronnie Hunsaker | Athlete of the Week

By Republic-Times
on September 28, 2018 at 2:18 pm
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School football player Ronnie Hunsaker. The junior running back scored on a 70-yard catch-and-run on the first play from scrimmage and finished with 119 total yards and four touchdowns in Friday’s 47-0 home win against Carlyle. Hunsaker leads the Eagles (5-0) with nine touchdowns and 446 total yards this season. (Corey Saathoff photo)
