Ronald Oliver Weber | Obituary

Ronald Oliver Weber, 84, of Waterloo, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Nov. 19, 2017.

He was the beloved husband of 60 years of the late Margy Ann Weber (nee Nichols); loving father of Christine (Mark) Boyajian, Cynthia (Graham) Bloy and Ronald (Brenda) Weber; dear grandfather of Kimberly (Brandon) Castello, Katharine (Adam) Davenport, Kyle Weber and Tyler Weber; dear great-grandfather of Chase Castello and Caden Castello; dear brother of Georgette (Weber) Lucas and Trudy (Weber) Lee; and our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

He was the dear son of the late George and Ruth (Clemens) Weber and dear great-grandfather of the late Colton Lee Castello.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Nov. 26, at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, St. Louis.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 27, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Lemay, Mo.

If desired, expressions of sympathy in Ronald’s memory may be made to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences may be offered at www.HoffmeisterSouthCounty.com.