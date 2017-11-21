 Ronald M. Kuergeleis | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

By on November 21, 2017 at 4:19 pm

Ronald M. Kuergeleis

Ronald M. Kuergeleis, 64, of Fults, died Nov. 16, 2017, in Fults. 

He was born Nov. 17, 1952, in Red Bud, son of the late Ervin and Lillian Kuergeleis (nee Rippelmeyer).

Ronald was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown and Monroe County Farm Bureau. He was a Levee Commissioner and he was a lifelong farmer.

He is survived by his wife Joyce A. Kuergeleis (nee Rahn); children Wesley (Andrea) Kuergeleis, and Rachel (Paul) Russell; grandchildren Noah Heinemann, Sydney Kuergeleis, and Ethan Russell; sister Linda Sutter; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Bill Sutter.

A memorial service is at 10 a.m. Nov. 25, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown or American Heart Association.


