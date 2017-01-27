Ronald Lee Turnbow | Obituary

Ronald Lee Turnbow, 74, of Prairie Du Rocher, died Jan. 26, 2017, at his home.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1942, in St. Louis, the son of Brent and Violet Turnbow (nee McFadden).

He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Caughron on Nov. 14, 1981, in Cahokia.

Mr. Turnbow was a press operator and mechanic with American Can Company and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Turnbow of Prairie Du Rocher; his children, Bill Ott of Prairie Du Rocher, Frank (Danielle) Supancic of Valmeyer, Michael Turnbow of Waterloo, and Betty Ditimmaso (Rick) of Simi Valley, Calif.; his brother, Bob ( Norma Lynn) Turnbow of Jefferson City, Mo., his grandchildren, Ryan Ott, Shelby Ott, Brooke Supancic, Madison Supancic, Reagan Supancic, Noah Supancic, Ryan Ditimmaso and Brittany Dittimmaso; his niece, Adriana Turnbow; great-niece, Caydence Turnbow; great-nephews, Connor and Britton Allen; and cousins and many friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

A memorial service is at 3 p.m. Jan. 29, at Hope Christian Church, Columbia.

All other services will be private.

The Creason Funeral Home in Millstadt is in charge of arrangements.