Rollover crash west of Waterloo

Waterloo police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies, Waterloo firefighters and Monroe County EMS responded at 3:25 p.m. Sunday to a report of an SUV down a wooded embankment off Route 156 at Fountain Creek Ridge Lane.

The vehicle involved was a silver GMC. The male driver initially complained of leg pain as rescuers tried to access the vehicle using a chainsaw to clear a path and ladders to reach the vehicle. The driver was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County.

Just minutes earlier, Waterloo police attempted to stop a speeding SUV traveling west on Route 156 near the Monroe County Fairgrounds. As the SUV reached speeds in excess of an estimated 80 miles per hour, the officer lost sight of it.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.