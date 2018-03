By Republic-Times on March 13, 2018 at 2:46 pm

Emergency personnel responded about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday to a rollover crash with injury in the area of Levee Road near Outlet Road west of Maeystown.

The Maeystown Fire Department responded along with Monroe County EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Initial reports indicate the vehicle was a grain truck driven by a local man aged in his 70s. He was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.