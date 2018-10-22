Rollover crash south of Hecker
By Republic-Times
on October 23, 2018 at 10:37 pm
Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a vehicle rollover crash in the area of 5165 State Route 159 south of Hecker.
The male driver was reported to have exited the vehicle without serious injury and was complaining of minor chest pain at the scene.
