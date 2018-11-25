Rollover crash on Route 156 near Valmeyer
By Republic-Times
on November 27, 2018 at 3:04 pm
Pictured is the crash scene just east of Valmeyer on Tuesday. (Kermit Constantine photo)
Emergency personnel responded shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday to a vehicle rollover crash on Route 156 just east of new Valmeyer with one injury.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Valmeyer Police Department, Monroe County EMS and Valmeyer Fire Department all responded to the crash.
The female driver of a red Dodge Caliber sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Her car rolled off the roadway onto a nearby farm before coming to rest upright on its wheels.
