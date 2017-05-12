 Rollover crash on Gilmore Lake Road - Republic-Times | News

Rollover crash on Gilmore Lake Road

By on May 15, 2017 at 3:52 pm

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded about 3 p.m. Monday to a rollover crash involving a male driver on Gilmore Lake Road about 1.5 miles east of Route 3 in Columbia.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but EMS was later called to the scene. It is not known whether the driver was transported.  Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the accident.

Pictured is the vehicle involved in the rollover crash on Gilmore Lake Road. (Sean McGowan photo)


Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.