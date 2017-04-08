Rollover crash on Cement Hollow Road

The Columbia Fire Department assisted the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and EMS personnel in responding to a rollover crash in the 1300 block of Cement Hollow Road just off Imbs Station Road shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle, a 1999 Pontiac Firebird driven by Stephen J. Stein, 32, of East St.Louis, drove off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, rolling down into a creek. He was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries and later released.

A fire official who responded to the scene said the vehicle was upside down in the creek upon firefighter arrival. The first fireman on scene was able to open a door to the vehicle and undo the seatbelt, allowing the driver to crawl out on his own.

The accident is still under investigation and any charges are pending completion of the report, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said.