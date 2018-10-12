Rollover crash near Valmeyer
By Corey Saathoff
on October 13, 2018 at 5:25 am
Emergency personnel responded shortly after 5:15 a.m. Saturday to a single vehicle rollover crash on Bluff Road at Herbst Lane near Valmeyer. The male driver was reported to be conscious and alert at the scene but was bleeding from the head and had sustained a possible arm injury.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.