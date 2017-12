The Valmeyer Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded about 6:05 a.m. Friday to a single car rollover crash with injuries on East Woodland Ridge halfway up the hill from Bluff Road in Valmeyer.

The vehicle, driven by Trevor Hudson, 24, of Waterloo, was upside down in a wooded ravine off the roadway upon the arrival of emergency personnel. Both Hudson and his passenger, 27-year-old Jamella Quawrells of Waterloo, were transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.