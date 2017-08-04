Rollover crash east of Waterloo
By Corey Saathoff
on August 4, 2017 at 10:41 pm
Emergency personnel responded about 10:30 p.m. Friday to a vehicle rollover on Floraville Road near Baxmeyer Construction just east of Waterloo. Initial reports indicated the female driver suffered minor injuries.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.