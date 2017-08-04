 Rollover crash east of Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Rollover crash east of Waterloo

By on August 4, 2017 at 10:41 pm

Emergency personnel responded about 10:30 p.m. Friday to a vehicle rollover on Floraville Road near Baxmeyer Construction just east of Waterloo. Initial reports indicated the female driver suffered minor injuries.


