Roberta “Betty” E. Mann | Obituary

Roberta “Betty” E. Mann, 90, of Columbia, died Aug. 29, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon.

She was born Feb. 4, 1928, in Columbia, daughter of the late Rudolph and Emilie Brink (nee Wehking).

She married the late Kenneth C. Mann on Dec. 28, 1950, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia; he preceded her in death Feb. 24, 1999.

Betty attended grade school in a one-room school house in New Minden, taught by her father, and graduated from Hoyleton High School.

During her youth she played the violin and piano, and she sang in many school productions. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and earned her associates degree in primary education. She taught kindergarten and first grade at Columbia Community Unit School District 4 from 1948-50. Thereafter, she became a full-time devoted homemaker.

A personal achievement very special to her was learning to drive and earning her license at the age of 40.

Her memberships include active leadership positions in various organizations — in excess of 30 years for some — at St. Paul UCC Women’s Fellowship, Monroe County Home Extension and, later, Columbia Senior Citizens.

Surviving are two sons, Dr. Kent Mann of North Oaks, Minn., and Perry Mann of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kimberly, Charlotte, Spencer, Joe, and Kyle Mann, along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Sept. 1, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 1, at the church, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia; or Columbia Public Library Fund.