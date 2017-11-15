Roberta Allard Cook | Obituary

Roberta Allard Cook, 80, passed away peacefully at Legacy Memory Care in Waterloo Nov. 9, 2017, surrounded by her loved ones.

Roberta was born Oct. 3, 1937, in daughter of the late August and Elva Allard. She later moved to Belleville, where she met, fell in love with, and married her husband, Ronald Cook. Roberta and Ron spent 53 happy years together.

They raised four children: Rhonda (Dave) Metcalf, Rochelle Bennoch, Robert (Michaela) Cook, and Richard Cook. Roberta had one sister, Naomi, who preceded her in death.

Roberta worked alongside Ron for 30 years at the London Shoe Shop in downtown Bellville. She also had many other talents, hobbies and interests. Her talents included playing the piano, and writing short stories, plays and many poems. Roberta had a passion for music, dance, and musical and live theatre.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren: Alexander (Harika), August, Skyler, Erik, Christopher, Anna and Blake. Roberta was especially close to her nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

Her most ardent calling was genealogy. Over the years she researched her lineage back to the 7th century.

She was loved and will be missed by many.

A celebration of her life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 19, at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Bellville.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Monroe Actors Stage Company.