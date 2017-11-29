Robert R. “Bob” Buettner | Obituary

Robert R. “Bob” Buettner, 89, of Waterloo, died Nov. 25, 2017, in Waterloo.

He was born March 28, 1928, in Wartburg, son of the late Rudolph Buettner and mother Ardina Buettner.

He married Adele M. Buettner (nee Goeddel) Sept. 10, 1949. The couple were married for 63 years before she preceded him in death in 2012.

Robert graduated from Waterloo High School in 1946. On Sept. 10, 1949, Robert and the former Adele M. Goeddel married and moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, where Robert served in the U.S. Air Force for four years.

From Texas they relocated to Alton, where he practiced his father’s profession as a plasterer. Moving back home to Waterloo, and with a very persuasive personality, Bob found his true calling as a marketing sales representative for House of Tools and Engineering, St. Louis.

Robert’s special interests and hobbies included caring for the earth as a master gardener, fishing and golf. An active member of the Waterloo community, he was a Waterloo alderman and served on the Waterloo and Monroe County planning commissions. He led the St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo, consistory during the planning and building of their sanctuary.

He is survived by his daughter Patricia (Terry) Mosbacher, and son David (Delberta) Buettner; grandson Andrew (Andrea Degener) Buettner, granddaughters Jessica (Gary) Schmidt, and Megan (Joshua Pollard) Kelley; great-grandson Carson Kelley; sister Jean E. Buettner and brother Kenneth L. (Judy) Buettner; sisters-in-law Doris O’Connor and Joanne Goeddel; and an aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, and his father and mother.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Hospice of Southern Illinois, and all Oak Hill staff who cared for Robert.

Visitation was Nov. 28, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and Nov. 29, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.

Funeral services were Nov. 29 at the church, Pastor James Watson officiating.

Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.