Robert L. Jung | Obituary

Robert L. Jung, 89, of St. Louis, died Dec. 12, 2016, in St. Louis.

He was born on July 15, 1927, in Waterloo, son of the late Charles and Minnie Jung (nee Rosemann).

He was raised in Waterloo and graduated from Waterloo High School in 1945.

He proudly served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II and then graduated from Saint Louis University in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He retired in 1991 from The Daniel and Henry Company, where he worked as an insurance broker.

Bob was a devout Catholic, actively involved at St. Mathias Catholic Church, the Legion of Mary, and had been server at the Basilica of St. Louis when he was younger.

After retirement he kept busy as a volunteer at St. Alexius Hospital Auxiliary and St. Agatha food pantry, taking Communion to the homebound, and writing poetry.

He will be remembered for the patience and kindness he gave to those who knew him, as well as for his dry sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jane (nee Moorman); children Ann Marie (Alexander) Gilbert, David Jung and Laura (Robin) Robison; grandchildren Stephen and Lauren Jung, and Maya and Marie Claire Robison; brother-in-law Tom Moorman; and sisters-in-law Sister Geraldine Moorman BVM, Stephanie Moorman and Miriam Jung.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Rosemary Dearing and Doris Jung, brothers Cletus and Lawrence, and several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.

Visitation and a funeral Mass were Dec. 16 at St. Mathias Catholic.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

The family requests Masses or memorials to a charity of one’s choice.