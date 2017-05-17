Robert I. Stahlmann | Obituary

Robert I. Stahlmann, 89, of Haslett, Mich., died May 11, 2017. He passed away peacefully after a long battle with throat cancer.

He was born Feb. 20, 1928, in St. Louis, son of the late Irwin H. Stahlmann and Amanda M. Stahlmann (nee Brandt).

He was married to Mary Ann Stahlmann (nee Weilbacher) for 51 years before she preceded him in death.

He served two years in the U.S. Navy, and worked as a skilled trades building maintenance supervisor.

Robert was a guitarist, farmer, builder, outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman and Morel mushroom connoisseur.

In his later years, he enjoyed his grandchildren, bingo and casino trips.

He is survived by his three children, Kimberly S. Mull (former son-in-law, Jeffrey Mull), Michael D. Stahlmann (former daughter-in-law, Carol Telford), and Jason S. Lee (Stahlmann); his grandchildren, Tori McIntyre Stahlmann, Connor Mull and Taylor Mull; great-grandson, Luca Pizza; and step-granddaughter, Andrea Howlett; sister-in-law, Francis Foster (Carl); and his niece, Sandra Scruggs (Michael).

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother Leroy A. Stahlmann; sister-in-law Helen E. Stahlmann; and his nephew Steven Stahlmann (Joanne); as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law on his wife’s side, members of the Weilbacher and Koch families of the Columbia area.

Robert’s family wishes to extend special love and thanks to the caring staff of Sparrow Home Hospice, The Care Team hospice services of Farmington, Mich., and A Family Affair adult foster home in Haslett, Mich.

Robert donated his body to Wayne State University for educational study.

In lieu of funeral services, mourners are asked to remember him in thoughts and prayers, and consider a contribution to a favorite charity.