Robert A. Haas | Obituary

Robert A. Haas, 70, of Waterloo, died March 21, 2017, in Chesterfield, Mo.

He was born Jan. 14, 1947, in Breese, son of Doris Haas and the late Allen Haas.

Robert was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Knights of Columbus, and Waterloo Rotary Club.

He is survived by his wife; children Thaddeus (Kerry) Haas, Michael (Dalila Irazoqui) Haas, and Jacob Haas; grandchildren Brayden, Annika, and Madelyn Haas; sister and brothers Richard Haas, Rhonda Sprehe, and Rodney Haas; and the mother of his children Barbara Bender (nee Kutterer).

He was preceded in death by his father and brother Ronald Haas.

A funeral mass was celebrated March 25, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

Interment followed at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Mercy Hospital or the American Lung Association.