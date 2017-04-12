Rivalry clashes on the baseball diamond

Last week’s high school baseball schedule featured a number of local rivalry clashes as the diamonds remained dry enough for teams to get their seasons back on track.

Gibault was on both ends of one-run games in separate rivalry clashes with Columbia on Friday and Waterloo on Saturday.

The Hawks won a 13-inning marathon against Columbia at GCS Ballpark in Sauget on Friday night. Gibault scored three runs in the first, but the Eagles battled back. Both teams scored in the ninth inning, sending the game into extras before the Hawks eventually emerged victorious.

Mark Branz and Blake Metzger both went 3-for-6 in the game for the Hawks, and Trevor Davis went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and four runs. Davis also pitched six strong innings without giving up an earned run for the win.

For Columbia, Sam Spivey went 4-for-6 at the plate and Shane Wilhelm went 3-for-7 with two stolen bases.

On Saturday, the Hawks fell just short at home against Waterloo, losing 5-4. Gibault went up 3-0 in the first inning before the Bulldogs tied it in the fifth inning.

Davis hit one high up into the wind and over the fence in left-centerfield in the sixth inning to give the Hawks a 4-3 lead before Ben Maurer’s smash past the third baseman scored two runs for Waterloo in the seventh…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the April 12 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.