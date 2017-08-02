Riedel an advocate for senior programs

With uncertainty on the minds of many due to yearly state and federal government budget wranglings, it’s no wonder people are concerned.

While health care seems to be one of the most prevalent issues on the agenda, advocates of government assistance programs face concerns that such programs may be overshadowed.

Billie Riedel of Waterloo, a tireless supporter of Programs and Services for Older Persons, wants to put worry on the back burner and take action.

An advocate of programs for the elderly, the frail and those with disabilities, Riedel thinks the more people speak up about programs facing cuts, the better.

“We have to do something now, because it’s going to get worse before it gets better. There are so many people without a voice, and it isn’t just the elderly,” she says.

There are countless websites where citizens can become more informed about what is going on. The National Council on Aging provides updates as well as a large list of programs that could potentially be cut.

“So many people don’t even know there are programs out there that can help, and now many of them might go away,” Riedel said.

While many discussions have led to proposals, it is widely reported that programs such as the Community Development Block Grant and Community Services Block Grant face elimination or restructuring…>>>

